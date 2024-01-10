Halle Berry mourns the death of her ‘X-Men’ co-star Adan Canto

Halle Berry is morning the loss of her friend and co-star, the Mexican-American actor Adan Canto. She shared a photo of the actor on social media, sharing a sweet message a day after his death.

The photo shows Canto with a hand on his chin, looking away from the camera. Berry wrote: “I don’t have the words just yet... But my dear sweet friend Adan just gained his wings. Forever in my heart.”

Canto died on January 8th, of appendiceal cancer. He was born in Mexico and raised in Texas, developing a lengthy and prolific career in television and film. He and Berry starred in "X-Men: Days of Future Past," with her playing Storm and Canto playing Sunspot. Other notorious films and projects in his background include the TV shows “Designated Survivor,” “Narcos,” “The Following “ and more. Most recently, Canto starred in the Fox drama “The Cleaning Lady,” where he played a gangster named Arman Morales.

"Adan had a depth of spirit that few truly knew. Those who glimpsed it were changed forever,” said Canto’s representative, per TODAY.com. On Canto’s Instagram, his family and representatives confirmed the news, sharing a black and white photo of him with his date of birth and death. “A man who never once complained and inspired so many. We love you forever Adan,” read the post’s caption.

Canto’s heartbreaking final Instagram post

Canto’s last post on Instagram was shared on June of 2022, for Father’s Day. He shared a photo of himselft, his wife, Stephanie Ann Canto, and his two children, Roman Alder, 3, and Eve Josephine, 1. “Happy Father’s Day! I’ve been blessed with mine.”