Halle Berry and Angelina Jolie have been ‘talking a lot about divorces’ as they make ‘Maude v Maude’

Halle Berry and Angelina Jolie are working on a new movie together called “Maude v Maude.” The pairing is an exciting one, uniting two powerful Hollywood voices who, at one point, where some of the biggest actresses and action stars around. In a new interview, Berry opened up about her relationship with Jolie, which got off to a “rocky start” but ultimately resulted in a friendship where they bonded over their past.

©GettyImages



Halle Berry at the Red Sea International Film Festival

Berry made an appearance at the Red Sea Film Festival, where she discussed some of her upcoming projects, including “Maude v Maude.” She described it as a mix of “Mr & Mrs Smith” and “Mission: Impossible,” with Berry set to co-produce and co-star alongside Jolie. Berry explained that while she looks forward to battling “physically and intellectually” with Jolie.

“We had a rocky start and I think that is going to serve us well in our screen time together,” said Berry, according to Variety. Despite the rough start, Berry made it clear that she’s “thrilled to work with another woman and craft a story with our sensibility and from our point of view. She is formidable.”

When discussing more about their relationship, Berry said that the two bonded over their previous experiences. “We’ve been talking a lot about divorces and exes. We bonded, let’s say that,” she said.

©GettyImages



Angelina Jolie at the premiere of The Eternals

More details about ‘Maude v Maude’

“Maude v Maude” will be directed by Roseanne Liang from a script written by Scott Mosier. Plot details have been kept firmly under wraps, but Deadline described the film as a “Bond vs. Bourne” type of story, suggesting that both women will likely be spies or agents of some sort, pitted against each other.