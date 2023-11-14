Brad Pitt reportedly calls Ines de Ramon his ‘girlfriend’

Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon are seemingly official! The couple was first spotted a year ago in November, and have remained very private, but if things are going as great as it seems, we may see them on a red carpet together this upcoming awards season.



Pitt and de Ramon have kept their relationship private, but according to a PEOPLE insider, they are in a good place, and the “Babylon” actor even introduces the jewelry designer as his girlfriend.

It’s a big update considering this is the 59-year-old’s first big relationship since his divorce from Angelina Jolie. “He introduces [Ramon] as his girlfriend,” the source said. “It’s great to see him in a good place. Ines makes him very happy,” they added.

Pitt poses with Eva Chow and David Fincher at LACMA Art+Film Gala



The couple recently attended LACMA’s 12th annual Art+Film Gala but did not pose for photos together on the red carpet. Despite this, a source told the outlet they were “super loving” and seemed to enjoying their time together.

Things seem to get serious for the couple over summer. A source told PEOPLE, at the time, “The two have been spending a lot of time together this summer as they truly enjoy each other’s company and are very into each other.”

They both know what it’s like to go through a divorce, with Pitt and Jolie calling it quits in 2016. As for Ines, her estranged husband Paul Wesley filed for divorce in July 2023 amid her romance with Pitt. “The decision to separate is mutual and occurred five months ago,” a representative told the outlet at the time.