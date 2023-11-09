Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon avoid the red carpet while attending the Art+Film Gala

Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon continue to make headlines with their blossoming romance. The pair’s recent public appearance at the 12th annual Art+Film Gala in Los Angeles only fueled the ongoing fascination surrounding their relationship.

Hollywood’s ever-charismatic and timeless heartthrob, 59, and his stunning 33-year-old partner reportedly stepped out for a high-profile event that brought together art, film, and philanthropy. Despite being a couple, they decided not to pose for photos together, leaving fans and the paparazzi yearning for a glimpse of the pair.

©GettyImages



(L-R) Brad Pitt, 2023 LACMA Art+Film Gala Co-Chair Eva Chow and Honoree David Fincher attend the 2023 LACMA Art+Film Gala, Presented By Gucci at Los Angeles County Museum of Art on November 04, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.

According to sources close to the event, Pitt and de Ramon depicted love and happiness throughout the gala. “They were super loving. Laughing and joking with everyone around them,” one source revealed to People. “They seemed to be having a good time.”

The Art+Film Gala, which took place at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art (LACMA), was co-chaired by LACMA trustee Eva Chow and Pitt’s close friend and frequent collaborator, Leonardo DiCaprio. The event was a night to celebrate the fusion of art and film while honoring the legendary filmmaker David Fincher.

One of the highlights of the evening was Brad Pitt’s touching tribute to Fincher, a director with whom he has worked on multiple successful films. The A-list actor has starred in several of Fincher’s iconic movies, including “Se7en” (1995), “Fight Club” (1999), and “The Curious Case of Benjamin Button” (2008).

The Art+Film Gala has long been a notable event in entertainment, attracting luminaries from the art and film industries. The Gala was no exception this year, with star-studded guests, including high-profile actors, acclaimed directors, and celebrated artists.