Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston’s wedding: Guest reveals lush party details

Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston married over 20 years ago. The wedding was so good that guests are still talking about to this day, with Michael Rapaport, an actor that attended the event, sharing some of the best details of the luxurious party.

Rapaport was a guest at “Watch What Happens Live,” where he discussed some of the most notorious aspects of Pitt and Aniston’s wedding. He was discussing “Real Hosewives of New York’s” Erin Lichy’s hostess skills, sharing his love of caviar with the audience. “Erin, anytime you're serving caviar, let me know. I don’t know what you guys are talking about,” he said. Then he shared that Aniston and Pitt’s wedding had a “wall of caviar.” “I still have some saved over,” he said.

Andy Cohen, the show’s host, was shocked to learn that Rapaport had attended the wedding. “How have you been on this show 87 times and I've never talked to you about Aniston and Pitt’s wedding?” he asked. “Well, we dropped it now and I’m still eating the caviar from that, shoveling it down.” said Rapaport.

The wedding has long been an iconic pop culture event, with around 50,000 flowers, different bands performing over the course of the night, and even fireworks, per PEOPLE.

Brad and Jennifer’s relationship

Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston were together for seven years, and remain close friends. The two began dating in 1998, and married in 2000. The wedding was hosted in Malibu and had around 200 guests, with event planners estimating that the event costed around a $1 million.

Pitt and Aniston separated in 2005, sharing a joint statement. "We would like to announce that after seven years together we have decided to formally separate. For those who follow these sorts of things, we would like to explain that our separation is not the result of any of the speculation reported by the tabloid media. This decision is the result of much thoughtful consideration," they said. "We happily remain committed and caring friends with great love and admiration for one another. We ask in advance for your kindness and sensitivity in the coming months."