Independent woman! Jennifer Aniston is reportedly ‘fine on her own’

Jennifer Aniston’s love life has always been a topic of headlines and discussion, and although she has found love in the past, she is currently single. After announcing their divorce from Justin Theroux in 2018, she has not been in a public, serious relationship.





Although Aniston’s fans have always hoped she found love, the actress is doing just fine on her own. An Us Weekly insider said she is in a “great place” and is “happy, healthy, and fulfilled by her career, family, and friends.” “[Jennifer’s] been through a lot, but she feels blessed to be thriving personally and professionally.,“ they continued.

A second source told the outlet that, “in her gut” the Friends star, “believes she’ll eventually meet the right person.” They echoed the first source information saying “She’s not going to beat herself up if it doesn’t happen” and is “fine on her own.”





©GettyImages



Fans have been obsessed with Aniston since she began dating Brad Pitt in 2002

The Murder Mystery star has opened up in the past about the world’s obsession with her love life, and womb. In her 2016 essay For The Record, for Huffington Post she wrote, “For the record, I am not pregnant. What I am is fed up. I’m fed up with the sport-like scrutiny and body shaming that occurs daily under the guise of ‘journalism.’”

Aniston, who went to high school with Cher’s son, Chaz Bono, explained it “has illuminated” “how much we define a woman’s value based on her marital and maternal status.” “It points to the perpetuation of this notion that women are somehow incomplete, unsuccessful, or unhappy if they’re not married with children,” she wrote.

A busy and succesful woman

The 52-year-old actress has had an incredible career with no signs of stopping. Her sequel Murder Mystery 2 with Adam Sandler was released in March 2023.

In January 2023, it was revealed that Aniston will star alongside Julia Roberts in a new comedy from “Palm Springs” filmmaker Max Barbakow. The famous actress will swap bodies in the Amazon-backed project, which is backed by Margot Robbie’s production company LuckyChap Entertainment. According to her IMDb, she is also in pre-production for the film Hail Mary.