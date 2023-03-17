Jennifer Aniston stuns on the red carpet with Adam Sandler after missing the Oscars

Jennifer Aniston was nowhere to be seen at the Oscars this year, but she still slayed a red carpet. The actress joined her Murder Mystery 2 costar Adam Sandler in Paris for the photocall, and she looked stunning!



The 47-year-old wore a gorgeous thin strapped gown that showed off her silhouette. The delicate gown was adorned with tiny jewels.



It was an eventful day for the Friends star. Before hitting the red carpet, she did a live TV interview for This Morning. Aniston accidentally swore while talking virtually to hosts Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield. The slip came when the 54 year old described a moment filming with Sandler as ‘s***s and giggles’.

Quickly realizing her mistake, Aniston covered her mouth and suggested they can probably just bleep it out. “No, it’s live. But don’t worry, we love it” Schofield assured her laughing.



The actors were both missing from the Oscars on Sunday. As noted by Cosmopolitan, you’re usually only invited to the Oscars if you’re a nominee, part of creating a nominated movie, an honorary awardee, presenting an award, or the guest of someone invited.

Both Sandler and Aniston have never been nominated for an Academy Award. Although it’s unlikely Murder Mystery 2 will get any nominations, you never know.

It marks the third movie for the long-time friends. They first starred in Just Go with it in 2011. They reunited again for the first Murder Mystery, released in 2019.

The Netflix sequel will be available to stream on March 31. Aniston and Sandler had people laughing as husband and wife in the original. It followed Nick Spitz (Sandler), a New York Cop, and Audrey Spitz (Aniston), who are framed for the murder of an elderly billionaire while on vacation in Europe.

In the second film, they are both now full-time detectives trying to get their private eye agency off the ground. They find themselves in the center of an international scandal when their friend Maharaja (John Kani), is kidnapped at his own wedding. Together they attempt to find and bring him home, per Netflix.