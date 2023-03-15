Ana de Armas shares her various stunning Oscar outfits

Ana de Armas looked stunning at the Academy Awards. The Oscar-nominated actress went all out for her evening as a nominee, wearing a stunning and elegant gown for the ceremony and a more colorful one for the after-party, all designed by Louis Vuitton.

De Armas shared the beautiful looks on her Instagram, where she thanked each of her collaborators. “Oscars 2023, that was fun! Last night was the most special night of my career,” she wrote on her first post, sharing a photo of herself in a sparkling gown with a striking skirt that made her look like a mermaid.

Another post showed off her collaborators and makeup artists, featuring photos of her team celebrating the occasion. The last slide shows de Armas dancing along to some salsa, as she gets ready to walk down the nerve-wracking red carpet.

Her last post shows her with the Louis Vuitton after-party gown. While more colorful, the dress is equally classy, having various shades of color in its design.

Ana de Armas is entering the highest moment of her career. In the coming year, she’s scheduled to premiere various movies, including “Ghosted,” starring alongside Chris Evans. The film is yet another entry in de Armas’ action roster, and shows her playing a spy that goes on a date with an average guy, throwing his life off balance. The film is also a romantic comedy, a genre that de Armas doesn’t usually work in.

©Courtesy of Apple TV+



Ana de Armas and Chris Evans in “Ghosted”

“Ghosted” will premiere on Apple TV+ this April 21st.