Watch Ana de Armas and Chris Evans kick butt and fall in love in ‘Ghosted’

Ana de Armas and Chris Evans are reuniting once more. The pair, who’ve worked on the films “Knives Out” and “The Gray Man,” together, will finally play romantic interests in “Ghosted.” The trailer has just been released, serving action and romance in equal parts.

Ryan Gosling, Ana de Armas and Chris Evans at the premiere of “The Gray Man”

The trailer follows Evans and de Armas, who meet on a date and spend an incredible night together. The day after, Evans reveals that she ghosted him, never replying to his texts. In hopes of winning her back, he chases after her in London, only to realize that she’s some sort of spy and he’s now involved in a conspiracy that’s way beyond his understanding.

“You got me kidnapped and tortured all after one date,” says Evans.

“You’re the one who flew to London,” says de Armas.

“Ghosted” has been in the making for some time now, with Scarlett Johansson having been previously attached to the script. The film appears to unite both of Evans and de Armas action talents, while also providing them with the chance to show off their funny side, and to star in the romance genre, which is something that they haven’t done all that much.

In the case of de Armas, she’s been incredibly busy. This week, she’s expected at the Academy Awards, where she’s nominated for her first Oscar following her performance as Marilyn Monroe in the movie “Blonde.” Over the past months, she’s appeared in some of the industry’s leading award shows.

“Ghosted” premieres on Apple TV+ this April 20th.