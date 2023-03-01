Ana de Armas and her boyfriend attend the SAG Awards together

Ana de Armas is private with her personal life, keeping her relationship with Paul Boukadakis to herself. Boukadakis made a rare appearance alongside her, accompanying her at the Screen Actors Guild Awards. While the two didn’t walk the red carpet together, they sat next to each other throughout the event and posed for a picture mid-party.

de Armas and Paul Boukadakis

Boukadakis and de Armas sat next to Amanda Seyfried and appeared to have a great time over the course of the evening. The pair was seen eating a delicious looking meal accompanied by wine and champange.

De Armas was nominated for her work in the film “Blonde,” where she played the role of Marilyn Monroe. It appears like this is the first major awards show where she was accompanied by Boukadakis. Previously, he’d accompanied her at the Venice Film Festival, where “Blonde” had its premiere.

Seyfriend, de Armas and Boukadakis.

Boukadakis is a film director and the vice president of Tinder. The two have been in a relationship since 2021.

Reports claim the two met through mutual friends and that they live together in New York. When De Armas was talking about her birthday this year, she shared that she was accompanied by her boyfriend and that it was one of her happiest days. "I had everybody with me: my man, my dogs, Chris (Evans) and the crew. I wasn't home having a romantic dinner; I was on set with my people doing what I love and at the beach and having a shot of Fireball," she said in an interview with Elle. "So that was my 34th birthday. And it is the happiest I've been."