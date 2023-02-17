Ana de Armas stuns at the Vanity Fair Hollywood issue

Ana de Armas was featured in Vanity Fair’s Hollywood issue. Alongside actors like Florence Pugh, Austin Butler, and Jonathan Majors, de Armas was selected as one of this year’s stand out performers. She looked stunning in a bright red sequin dress.

De Armas shared the news on her Instagram, where she discussed how honored she was to be a part of this year’s issue. In the interview, she talked about her career and her Academy Award-nominated performance in “Blonde”, sharing that she saw a lot of herself in Marilyn Monroe. “She’s just an actress trying to navigate life and this system, which is so hard to navigate for anybody,” she said.

De Armas also talked about movie stars and how social media has changed the game in ways that can’t be measured. “I feel like the new generations don’t have that concept, because of social media. There is so much information out there and oversharing. The concept of a movie star is someone untouchable you only see onscreen,” she said. “That mystery is gone. For the most part, we’ve done that to ourselves - nobody’s keeping anything from anyone anymore.”

De Armas has experienced a whirlwind year, earning nominations for her work in “Blonde” in some of the industry’s most prestigious awards. After learning of her Oscar nomination, de Armas took to Instagram to share a touching message. “Wow! I’m over the moon,” she wrote. “Thank you for all your love and support, for all your messages, calls, and videos. My heart’s never been fuller! What an unbelievable day, what a beautiful honor. Thank you to the Academy for making this dream come true.”