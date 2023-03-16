Pedro Pascal spotted leaving the gym, jokes about his coffee order

Pedro Pascal is in on all the jokes. This past week he was photographed leaving the gym with a coffee in his hand, and took a minute to joke with paparazzi about his coffee order.

©GrosbyGroup



Pedro Pascal leaving the gym

Pascal was spotted leaving the gym while wearing some glasses, gray shorts, a beige sweatshirt, and sneakers. He was holding a Starbucks order in his hand and a pastry, and was asked about his coffee order by the paparazzi. “How many shots of coffee do you have in there?” asked a photographer.

“Twelve!” said Pascal. Over the past week, a TikTok analyzing his coffee order has gone viral, revealing that his coffee had six espresso shots. The clip shows Pascal talking to a fan and signing an autograph, but fans zoomed in on the coffee and freaked out once they realized just how much caffeine is in the drink.

©GrosbyGroup



His coffee orders has stunned fans

“That is a violent amount of coffee,” wrote a viewer after watching the video.

“Our man is caffeinated,” wrote someone else.

Pedro Pascal is currently busier than ever. This year, his series “The Last of Us” was a smash hit, concluding this past Sunday and becoming one of HBO’s most watched series of all time. Currently, his other show, “The Mandalorian,” is airing on Disney. He’s also booked on various TV shows and movies, including “My Dentist’s Muder Trial,” alongside David Harbour, and “Strange Way of Life,” alongside Ethan Hawke.