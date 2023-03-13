Pedro Pascal attends the 2023 Oscars with Javiera Balmaceda - Who is she?

Pedro Pascal, one of the most popular actors at the moment and best known for his current roles in HBO’s ‘Last of Us’ and Disney+’s ‘The Mandalorian,’ attended the Oscars not only to present an award, also to support someone special in his life, his sister, Javiera Balmaceda.

While Pedro has been in the spotlight a lot lately, his sibling also has a very successful career in the film industry. Javiera is a producer, and while she didn’t receive a nomination, she was part of several projects recognized throughout the awards ceremony. The actor’s sister was among the people responsible for producing the film, ‘Argentina 1985’ - which was nominated for Best International Film.

Javiera Balmaceda wore blue shoes to bring luck to the film she worked on and was nonimated for Best International Film: ‘Argentina 1985’

According to a newspaper in Spain, she attended the Hollywood ceremony wearing blue shoes, one of the colors of the Argentine flag, to bring luck to the Latin American film nominated and starred by Ricardo Darín and Peter Lanzani.

Balmaceda has made a name for herself in the industry, particularly in her work with Amazon Studios in Latin America, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand. Her notable projects include the bio-series ‘Maradona: Sueño Bendito,’ which tells the story of the iconic Argentinian footballer, as well as other titles for Hispanic audiences like ‘El Presidente’ and ‘La Jauría.’

At the event, Pedro Pascal proudly posed with his older sister on the carpet and even took photos with Salma Hayek and her daughter, Valentina Paloma Pinault.

It’s clear that creative talent runs in the family, and Pascal showed his unwavering support for his sister by attending the Oscars with her.