Salma Hayek’s daughter, Valentina Paloma, steals the spotlight on the Oscars carpet

Valentina Paloma, the 15-year-old daughter of Salma Hayek and François-Henri Pinault, made her first Oscars appearance on this year’s champagne carpet. She joined her mother at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, who was there to present an award. Valentina stole the spotlight with her new blonde hair and a beautiful red dress that matched her mother’s outfit.

Valentina went all out for her first Oscars appearance, wearing a jaw-dropping, red hot gown with a strapless sweetheart neckline that hugged her curves. The skirt had a full tulip shape with a tulle layer, making her look like a true princess on the champagne carpet. She also added a silver Gucci clutch to complete her look and let her gorgeous, wavy blonde hair down to show off her new hair color.

Salma Hayek stunned in red

The Mexican actress presented an award this Sunday during Hollywood’s most significant ceremony. Salma clearly made a statement in a red-hot sequined Gucci dress, highlighting her curves. The star showed off a sleek hairstyle, and to top off her show-stopping look, she added a gold clutch that perfectly balanced her outfit.

Salma’s dress was a complete showstopper with its tight-fitting design that hugged her silhouette in all the right places. The dress had a straight skirt with shiny fringes that formed a small train at the end. Her black hair was combed in waves, adding to her elegant appearance.

Salma and Valentina were the ultimate mother-daughter duo at the Oscars, bringing their A-game to the champagne carpet with their unique styles and stunning beauty. The two made an unforgettable appearance at the 2023 Oscars.