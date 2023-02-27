Salma Hayek and her daughters Mathilde and Valentina stun at Milan Fashion Week

Salma Hayek and her family were one of the highlights of the Gucci Show, at Milan Fashion Week. Hayek was accompanied by her husband Francois-Henri Pinault and their kids, Valentina, 15, and Mathilde, 20.

©GettyImages



Mathilde, Salma and Valentina

One of the photos shows Mathilde, Salma, and Valentina, all wearing stunning outfits. While Mathilde opted for a black dress, black boots, and matching sunglasses, Salma wore a blue dress with spurts of glitter and lights. In the case of Valentina, she opted for a light blue shirt, a leather skirt, and some black open-toed heels.

The women also took a photograph with their father, Francois-Henri Pinault. While Valentina is his and Hayek’s daughter, Mathilde is the child of a previous relationship with Dorothée Lepère.

©GettyImages



Mathilde, Salma, Valentina and Francois-Henri

Hayek has had a long relationship with Gucci, making an appearance in the film “House of Gucci” and wearing the company’s designs for the 2023 Golden Globe award, where her dress was much discussed.

She and Francois-Henri married in the year 2009, with Hayek maintaining great relationships with all of his children. “Sometimes when your children go away — ‘cause I have stepchildren that are older — there’s such a void that you really don’t know who you are anymore,” she said in an appearance on “Red Table Talk.” “There is a sense not only of loss — it’s like, ’Who am I without them? What is my family now?‘ ”