Salma Hayek dances salsa with one of ‘Magic Mike’ strippers: Behind the scenes

Salma Hayek is known for having fun everywhere she goes! The actress has previously shared some of her most memorable moments on the set of ‘Magic Mike’s Last Dance,’ and it seems her co-stars are there to prove she brought all the good vibes, behind the scenes of the last installment of the franchise.

“Don’t mind me… Just dancing salsa with the Salma Hayek,” Sebastian Gonzalez, one of the dancers in the film, shared on social media. “Truly lucky to experience the energy that Salma brought to us during the filming of MMLD,” adding, “Gracias por todo!”

The video posted by Sebastian shows the pair dancing to Marc Anthony’s popular song ‘Valio La Pena.’ The rest of the dancers can be heard cheering in the background, while the actress effortlessly spins around. “Let’s go!” one person says.

“How cool! That must have been quite the experience!” one person wrote, while someone else commented, “Honestly so obsessed with the movie. Don’t mind me booking to go see it in the cinema for a 3rd time.”

The Hollywood star revealed to People that she became fast friends with the cast and the dancers, explaining that they even got together at her house after filming.“By the end of the movie they all came to the house,” she said. “They were all hanging out with me. Then [her husband] François was saying, ‘You’re right, they’re adorable, they’re lovely.’”

She went on to explain that her husband “is not a jealous man,” and confessed that she called him “all the time” from set. Salma said she felt “so bad” because she had “a predisposition about how the guys, the strippers were going to be. But they’re not. They’re lovely. They’re such great guys. And [my husband] goes, ‘Oh God, you’re becoming best friends with the strippers, aren’t you?’ And I said, ‘Yes!’”