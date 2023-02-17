Salma Hayek looks angelic in a white laced corset dress for a special cover of Marie Claire UK

Mexican superstar Salma Hayek Pinault graced the presence of the cover of Marie Claire UK for its latest special issue, “The Real Salma.” The Magic Mike’s Last Dance actress opened up to the magazine about “age, empowerment and being sexualized on-screen.” For the photo shoot, the Latina actress had several stunning looks focusing on whites and neutral tones.

For the cover look, Salma, 56, looked angelic and sexy in a white laced halter dress by Saint Laurent, and over it a romantic, vintage inspired corset. To accessorize her look, she wore gold Qeelin necklace and rings.

The actress revealed a few other styles from the photo shoot in a video she shared on her social media. In one clip, she is in a white henley-style long sleeve shirt and ankle length silk skirt petting a white dog. And in two other scenes, she is seen enjoying the shoot, dancing in a classic white button-up shirt with wide-leg millennial pink trousers and another in a stylish chocolate brown blazer and transparent dress ensemble.

On Instagram, Salma also shared the music they used as inspiration during her shoot. She captioned the post, “At laaaaaast my love has come along! Thank you, Etta James for being the soundtrack for my @marieclaireuk cover shoot 🎶🎼🎵”

Salma thanked the magazine’s editor and also tagged her stylists Rob Zangardi and Mariel Haenn, her makeup by Scott Barnes, her hair by Peter Savic and her nails by Betina Goldstein.

During the interview, the Frida Kahlo actress also spoke to the magazine about the secrets of a long-lasting relationship, beauty secrets that her grandmother gave her and her new role, Maxandra Mendoza from “Magic Mike”. She said, “When I read the script, I had preconceptions, but it surprised me because the woman’s point of view is extremely prominent. What attracted me was the concept of a woman who feels undermined.”

Recently Salma Hayek has been our fashion inspiration as she looks spectacular wherever she goes. Earlier this February, for the BRIT Awards, she pulled off a dynamite all-black rocker look, and while in London promoting ‘Magic Mike’s Last Dance,’ she had on flawless preppy style.