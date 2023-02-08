How Salma Hayek overcame fear of marriage on her wedding day: ‘I was nervous’

Salma Hayek is opening up about one of the most important days of her life with husband François-Henri Pinault. The 56-year-old Hollywood star admitted that she received the support of her family on her wedding day, as she was nervous to walk down the aisle and had no idea if she would “actually show up.”

The actress had previously rejected two proposals from Pinault after dating for three years. And during her recent interview with Glamour, Salma said she went through an “intervention” before finally tying the knot on Valentine’s Day in 2009.

Salma admitted that she did not know if she would do it, but ultimately it was her family members who helped her get to the courthouse. “They just took me to the court,” she said. “My parents, my brother, they were all ganging up on me. I had a phobia of the marriage thing.”

She confessed that she was “nervous,” and added that she had “said yes to the marriage,” but was not sure if she would “actually show up on the day or do it.”

Salma also revealed that her husband was nervous as well, and she was relieved when she found out that they had a similar experience. They went on to have a second wedding with their closest friends and family members in April of the same year.

They now share 15-year-old daughter Valentina and celebrate their two wedding anniversaries every year. “That was the biggest fear I’ve ever overcome,” Salma said to Times of India in 2021 about her wedding day, gushing about her husband. “He is an amazing man, self-confident and feminist, who likes strong women and also knows how to take care of them.”