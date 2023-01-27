Salma Hayek has been dropping amazing look after look as she prepares for the premiere of “Magic Mike’s Last Dance”. The heavily anticipated film serves as the perfect reminder of Hayek’s status as a fashion icon, something that she passed down to her daughter, Valentina Paloma.

Valentina is the daughter of Hayek and Francois Henri Pinault. The 15-year-old has lived a life sheltered from the spotlight but has been photographed alongside her mother over the years.Scroll down to have a look at some of their best moments together: