Salma Hayek shows off her toned body in netted bikini gown during Magic Mike’s Last Dance premiere

Salma Hayek arrived at Magic Mike’s Last Dance premiere in Miami Beach on brand! The Mexican star rocked a netted bikini gown covered in embroidered flowers, paired with black underwear and a green handbag.

Hayek completed her look with high gold heels and an even higher ponytail, leaving her stunning face in full display.

©GettyImages



Salma Hayek attends the “Magic Mike’s Last Dance” World Premiere on January 25, 2023 in Miami Beach, Florida.

The actress told Jessica Rodriguez from Despierta America that although her husband was in Paris, he would have loved to see her outfit. According to Salma, François-Henri Pinault enjoys seeing her getting dressed and looking stunning.

Salma stars in Magic Mike’s Last Dance alongside Channing Tatum. In a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight, she gave details about her character. “I play a strong woman. You know what was my day going into the office? I would just sit around and watch, like, 12 men, semi-naked, dancing and doing pirouettes,” she said. “And I got to boss them around.” According to Hayek, the role was “very physically challenging.”