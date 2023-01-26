"Magic Mike's Last Dance" World Premiere©GettyImages
Celebrity fashion

Salma Hayek shows off her toned body in netted bikini gown during Magic Mike’s Last Dance premiere

Hayek completed her look with high gold heels and an even higher ponytail, leaving her stunning face in full display

By Shirley Gómez -New York

Salma Hayek arrived at Magic Mike’s Last Dance premiere in Miami Beach on brand! The Mexican star rocked a netted bikini gown covered in embroidered flowers, paired with black underwear and a green handbag.

Hayek completed her look with high gold heels and an even higher ponytail, leaving her stunning face in full display.

"Magic Mike's Last Dance" World Premiere©GettyImages
Salma Hayek attends the “Magic Mike’s Last Dance” World Premiere on January 25, 2023 in Miami Beach, Florida.

The actress told Jessica Rodriguez from Despierta America that although her husband was in Paris, he would have loved to see her outfit. According to Salma, François-Henri Pinault enjoys seeing her getting dressed and looking stunning.

Salma stars in Magic Mike’s Last Dance alongside Channing Tatum. In a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight, she gave details about her character. “I play a strong woman. You know what was my day going into the office? I would just sit around and watch, like, 12 men, semi-naked, dancing and doing pirouettes,” she said. “And I got to boss them around.” According to Hayek, the role was “very physically challenging.”

"Magic Mike's Last Dance" World Premiere©GettyImages
Salma Hayek and Channing Tatum attend the “Magic Mike’s Last Dance” World Premiere on January 25, 2023 in Miami Beach, Florida.
Related

Salma Hayek says lap dance in ‘Magic Mike 3’ was ‘challenging’

Channing Tatum to remake 90s film ‘Ghost’: ‘It needs to change a little bit’

Salma Hayek wears a lacy black gown and parties at NYC event

Magic Mike’s Last Dance will be released on February 10th, 2023. The film follows Mike and Hayek’s characters as they go to London to set up a live show with male dancers. If you’re not intrigued by its premise, in an interview with People, Channing Tatum described it as the “Super Bowl of stripping,” which sounds great.

Sign up to our newsletter to stay in touch with your cultura. Get the latest on your favorite celebrities, royals, and the best beauty, fashion, and lifestyle news delivered right to your inbox!
More about
Read more