Salma Hayek wears a lacy black gown and parties at NYC event

Salma Hayek was one of the best parts of the red carpet for DuJour’s 10th anniversary. The magazine hosted an event in New York, with Hayek wearing a stunning gown made out of lace.

©GettyImages



Salma Hayek at DuJour’s 10th anniversary party

Hayek’s gown was fitted like a corset and had lace details over the top of a light colored background, with some bows on the side. The skirt was black, with some layers. She wore her hair in a bun, parting it down the middle, accessorizing it all with some earrings and jewelry.

©GettyImages



Hayek and Jason Binn posing alongside her DuJour cover

Hayek was one of the guests of honor that evening, posing alongside Jason Binn, founder of DuJour, as he held up her edition of the cover of the magazine.

The event was hosted at the Hard Rock Cafe, where Hayek took photos alongside other people and was photographed having dinner. She was also photographed on the DJ booth, having fun and playing some music.