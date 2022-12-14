Salma Hayek wears a lacy black gown and parties at NYC event

Salma Hayek was one of the best parts of the red carpet for DuJour’s 10th anniversary. The magazine hosted an event in New York, with Hayek wearing a stunning gown made out of lace.
Salma Hayek looks stunning during the GQ Men of the Year Awards 2022 red carpet
Salma Hayek celebrates her stepdaughter Mathilde Pinault’s achievements
Hayek’s gown was fitted like a corset and had lace details over the top of a light colored background, with some bows on the side. The skirt was black, with some layers. She wore her hair in a bun, parting it down the middle, accessorizing it all with some earrings and jewelry.
Hayek was one of the guests of honor that evening, posing alongside Jason Binn, founder of DuJour, as he held up her edition of the cover of the magazine.
The event was hosted at the Hard Rock Cafe, where Hayek took photos alongside other people and was photographed having dinner. She was also photographed on the DJ booth, having fun and playing some music.
Hayek has had a busy year. Earlier this month she was celebrating the release of her new film, “Puss in Boots: The Last Wish,” where she stars alongside Antonio Banderas. Hayek plays the role of Kitty Softpaws. Early next year, she’s starring in “Magic Mike’s Last Dance” alongside Channing Tatum.