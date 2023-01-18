Channing Tatum to remake 90s film ‘Ghost’: ‘It needs to change a little bit’

Channing Tatum is bringing back one of the most iconic love stories in film history. The Hollywood star, who recently talked about his personal plans for the future, revealed that he is thinking about remaking the 1990 film ‘Ghost’ and he is willing to make a series of changes to the original story.

It was reported by Vanity Fair that his production company Free Association has the rights to the movie. “I think it needs to change a little bit,” he said during the interview, admitting that he could play the famous role of Sam Wheat, previously played by Patrick Swayze.

“We’re going to do something different,” he said about his plans for the remake, talking about one of the most iconic scenes in the film. “Now I know why they put [pottery-making] in Ghost,” he joked. “This whole process is very, very sexual.”

The original film was a total success in the 90s, earning two Academy Awards and achieving over $505 million dollars worldwide, becoming the highest-grossing film of 1990, and the third-highest-grossing film in history at the time of the release.

The actor is preparing for the release of ‘Magic Mike’s Last Dance,’ and his co-star Salma Hayek has been detailing her experience on the set of the movie, revealing that some of the scenes were “physically challenging.”

Channing also talked to Vanity Fair about his thoughts on marriage, following his complicated divorce from Jenna Dewan, and his new relationship with Zoë Kravitz.

“In business, I have no real fear of anything being destroyed,” he continued. “But heart things, when it comes to people I love, I have a really hard time. I end up trying too hard, you know?” he said.