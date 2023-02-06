Salma Hayek shares never-seen-before photos of Marc Anthony and Nadia Ferreira’s wedding

Marc Anthony and former Miss Paraguay Nadia Ferreira have been married for a week, but the world can’t get enough of the lavish wedding. Dubbed “the wedding of the year,” even though it was held on January 28, 2023, the salsa singer and his 23-year-old bride became one in a jaw-dropping star-studded event in which only HOLA! USA had access.

Although we published stunning photos and videos, some celebrities are sharing their snaps on social media, including Salma Hayek, who shared on Instagram never-seen-before images of her at the wedding.

In the images, the Mexican actress can be seeing spending time with Nadia dressed in her bridal gown designed by Galia Lahav. Francois-Henri Pinault’s wife also shared photos of herself dancing with Daddy Yankee, Cruz Beckham and Maluma.

“Great memories from last weekend at @nadiatferreira and @marcanthony wedding,” she wrote.

Marc Anthony and Nadia Ferreira joined their lives in matrimony at the Perez Art Museum in Miami. Ferreira made her big entrance from the arm of Marc’s father, while the singer walked down the aisle with Nadia’s mother. A big viral moment of the ceremony was when Marc broke into tears after seing the woman of his life dressed in white.

One of the most exciting moments was when Marc and Nadia kissed as married couple. Father Jorge, blessed them and wished them all the best in this beautiful stage.

©Sculpting with time





After the ceremony, the spouses continued the celebration with their first dance. The pair hold each other to the rhythm of “You Are So Beautiful,” a song recorded by Marc.