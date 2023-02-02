Victoria Beckham designed the bridesmaids’ dresses for Nadia Ferreira and Marc Anthony’s wedding

For Nadia Ferreira having Victoria Beckham dress her bridesmaids might have been one of the greatest moments in bridal history. Beckham, renowned designer, and wife of David Beckham, not only attended with her family as a guest but also played a crucial role in the ceremony.

Nadia’s bridal party included Gisela Iribas, Karina Mieres, Larissa Barboza, Leidy Cuartas, and María Elena Torruco Slim, among others.

©Hola



Victoria Beckham chose a pastel pink fringed dress from her latest collection for the wedding of Nadia Ferreira and Marc Anthony.

The designer added her Posh touch to the dresses, created in a navy blue satin fabric. Although we have recently seen the designer choosing green tones for her creations and style, Victoria decided to go blue for the bridesmaids‘ outfits for the ceremony.

Torruco Slim wore the same tone, but her ensemble was embroidered. The bridesmaids completed their looks with discreet jewelry and evening clutches.

“Congratulations, Mr. and Mrs. Muñiz! We love you very much, and it was an honor to be part of such a special day for you and celebrate your love. Kisses!”

The creation process of Victoria Beckham

“Generally, I undress and start designing clothes on myself,” the designer once confessed during a panel organized by a fashion magazine. Victoria, who has positioned herself in the fashion world for her sensual and sophisticated style, began her career in 2008 when she founded the brand that bears the same name as hers. Victoria doesn’t usually do many custom designs.

One of her first couture creations was the gray shirt dress she wore for Brooklyn and Nicola’s wedding in April 2022. For that same occasion, Victoria showed off on social media the design she made for her mother, Jackie Adams: a jumpsuit in navy blue with a matching jacket.