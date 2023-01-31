Marc Anthony cried as his dad walked Nadia Ferreira down the aisle

It’s only about to be February, but Marc Anthony and Nadia Ferreira already threw the wedding of the year. The couple said I do on January 28th at the Perez Art Museum Miami (PAMM) in South Florida, and the world is obsessed with their star-studded, fairytale wedding.

HOLA! Was the only Spanish-speaking media outlet to cover the wedding and was happy to share some of the first moments of the ceremony. Anthony couldn’t hold back his emotions as he watched his beautiful bride walk down the aisle with his father Marco Felipe Muñiz.

Anthony’s version of Peter Gabriel’s song “The Book of Love” played as two of the most important people in his life made their way to him. Don’t miss the rest of the exciting and intimate details about their wedding and reception on our digital cover.