Nadia Ferreira y Marc Anthony boda©Custom
COUPLE GOALS!

Marc Anthony cried as his dad walked Nadia Ferreira down the aisle

Find someone that looks at you like Marc looks at Nadia

By Jovita Trujillo -Los Angeles

It’s only about to be February, but Marc Anthony and Nadia Ferreira already threw the wedding of the year. The couple said I do on January 28th at the Perez Art Museum Miami (PAMM) in South Florida, and the world is obsessed with their star-studded, fairytale wedding.


Marc Anthony y Nadia Ferreira©Custom

HOLA! Was the only Spanish-speaking media outlet to cover the wedding and was happy to share some of the first moments of the ceremony. Anthony couldn’t hold back his emotions as he watched his beautiful bride walk down the aisle with his father Marco Felipe Muñiz.


Loading the player...


RELATED:

Salma Hayek’s head-turning look at Marc Anthony and Nadia Ferreira’s wedding: See Pics

Marc Anthony and Dayanara Torres’ kids take their girlfriends to their father’s lavish wedding

What was Jennifer Lopez doing while Marc Anthony was getting married to Nadia Ferreira?



Anthony’s version of Peter Gabriel’s song “The Book of Love” played as two of the most important people in his life made their way to him. Don’t miss the rest of the exciting and intimate details about their wedding and reception on our digital cover.

Sign up to our newsletter to stay in touch with your cultura. Get the latest on your favorite celebrities, royals, and the best beauty, fashion, and lifestyle news delivered right to your inbox!
More about
Read more