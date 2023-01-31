Marc Anthony and Dayanara Torres’ kids take their girlfriends to their father’s lavish wedding

Marc Anthony and Nadia Ferreira tied the knot on January 28, 2023, surrounded by their family and closest friends —including celebrities, wealthy business people, and top-level politicians. Despite having A-list guests, Marc’s three eldest children might be the ones the salsa singer considered most special.

Cristian and Ryan Muñiz, from his marriage to 1993 Miss Universe Dayanara Torres, and Alex Muñiz, known as Chase, Marc’s son he shares with Debbie Rosado, were in attendance to witness the artist union with the 23-year-old beauty pageant and model.

©@jlo



Marc Anthony with his six children

The Muñiz brothers and their partners took to social media to share a glimpse of their night, including photos and videos of their looks. Cristian was accompanied by his girlfriend, Kylie Jane Marco, with whom he has been in a relationship for four years. At the same time, Ryan went with his partner, Alexia Bobryk.

Kylie Jane shared some photos of her with Cris on her Instagram, in which they both looked exquisite dressed in black. Cris, 21, rocked a dark suit, while Kylie wore a black satin gown draping at the neckline and waist.

©@sunnysidekylie



Cristian and Kylie Jane

Ryan, 19, wore a suit identical to his brother’s, while his girlfriend wore an off-the-shoulder dress with long sleeves and a discreet neckline.