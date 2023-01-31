Leah Remini attends Marc Anthony’s wedding after missing BFF Jennifer Lopez’s nuptials to Ben Affleck

Leah Remini attends Marc Anthony’s wedding with Nadia Ferreira after missing her best friend Jennifer Lopez’s nuptials to Ben Affleck in 2022. The 52-year-old actress took to social media to share her outfit for the lavish nuptials in Miami on January 28.

Remini’s post includes a short clip of herself posing in an elegant black dress. The King of Queens actress styled her hair in a chic messy updo that framed her face with loose locks curled. Leah completed the ensemble accessorizing with gold earrings and smokey makeup.

©Leah Remini



“My attempt to pose like a lady just before @marcanthony@nadiatferreira’s beautiful wedding,” she wrote.

The star attended the wedding with her husband. Marc Anthony and Nadia Ferreira tied the knot at Miami’s Pérez Art Museum, surrounded by family and friends, including the sons the salsa singer shares with Dayanara Torres. Other familiar faces at the celebration included David Beckham and his wife, Victoria Beckham, Romeo Santos, Maluma, Marco Antonio Solis and his family, and many more.

Although Remini enjoyed the celebratory moment last year, she made headlines after missing JLo’s fairytale wedding to Ben Affleck in Georgia. As HOLA! USA reported she preferred to spend time with her 18-year-old daughter, Sofia. According to TMZ, informed Remini was invited to the three-day event but stayed home to recover all the time she missed while involved in Scientology.

Jennifer and Ben celebrated their nuptials a month after eloping in Las Vegas. The happy couple rekindled their relationship in 2021 and married for the second time in the actor’s multimillion-dollar compound in Riceboro, Georgia. This estate was supposed to host Affleck and Lopez’s wedding 20 years ago.