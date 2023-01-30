What was Jennifer Lopez doing while Marc Anthony was getting married to Nadia Ferreira?

On Saturday,Jan 28, 2023 Marc Anthony and Nadia Ferreira tied the knot in a star-studded wedding in Miami. While the happy couple was saying their “I dos,” the salsa singer’s ex-wife and mother of two of his kids, Jennifer Lopez, was celebrating legendary makeup artists and businesswoman Anastasia Soare, the CEO and founder of Anastasia Beverly Hills, known as the “Eyebrow Queen.”
Soare gathered a group of entertainment and beauty powerhouses in a dinner which, in addition to JLo, included the presence of Jessica Alba, Alessandra Ambrosio, Kim Kardashian, Kris Jenner, Sofia Vergara, Oprah, Heidi Klum, Priyanka Chopra, and many more.
Lopez joined Anastasia’s 25-anniversary celebration and took to social media to share glimpses of her night alongside her pals. The singer, dancer, actress, and founder of JLo Beauty made a reel including pictures and videos of her outfit. With the caption, “Saturday Night,” Lopez showed her gold and white minidress paired with pumps and a feathered coat.
In another post, Jennifer shared a carousel of photos that included selfies with Kardashian and Sofia Vergara. “Lovely dinner last night celebrating Anastasia’s 25th anniversary 🤍,” she wrote.
Anastasia also shared images of the event on Instagram and thanked her guests for their love and support. “To the extraordinary women I’ve been fortunate to call my friends for 32 years, who’ve supported me on my journey of building @anastasiabeverlyhills into what it is today - I share my endless gratitude and love. As I celebrate the milestone of 25 years of ABH - from first starting as an aesthetician in Los Angeles, to then establishing my own salon in Beverly Hills, to growing to the point where I could partner with retailers so ABH could be sold worldwide - I thank you for taking a chance on me, for supporting me, and for encouraging me to work hard to achieve all of my wildest dreams,” the businesswoman wrote. “Your friendship means more than words could ever say - and I know there are so many more great things we can all accomplish when we’re there for our friends. #abh25thanniversary #anastasiabeverlyhills.”