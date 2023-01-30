What was Jennifer Lopez doing while Marc Anthony was getting married to Nadia Ferreira?

On Saturday,Jan 28, 2023 Marc Anthony and Nadia Ferreira tied the knot in a star-studded wedding in Miami. While the happy couple was saying their “I dos,” the salsa singer’s ex-wife and mother of two of his kids, Jennifer Lopez, was celebrating legendary makeup artists and businesswoman Anastasia Soare, the CEO and founder of Anastasia Beverly Hills, known as the “Eyebrow Queen.”

Soare gathered a group of entertainment and beauty powerhouses in a dinner which, in addition to JLo, included the presence of Jessica Alba, Alessandra Ambrosio, Kim Kardashian, Kris Jenner, Sofia Vergara, Oprah, Heidi Klum, Priyanka Chopra, and many more.

Lopez joined Anastasia’s 25-anniversary celebration and took to social media to share glimpses of her night alongside her pals. The singer, dancer, actress, and founder of JLo Beauty made a reel including pictures and videos of her outfit. With the caption, “Saturday Night,” Lopez showed her gold and white minidress paired with pumps and a feathered coat.