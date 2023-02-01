On Saturday, January 28, 2023, Marc Anthony and Nadia Ferreira starred in what would be, to date, “the wedding of the year.” The happy couple joined their lives in matrimony in a beautiful and lavish ceremony at the Perez Art Museum in Miami. The highly publicized event featured high-profile stars and pleasant moments.

Ferreira made her big entrance as a bride from the arm of Marc’s father, while the salsa singer walked down the aisle with Nadia’s mother. A big viral moment of the ceremony was when Marc broke into tears after seing the woman of his life dressed in white.