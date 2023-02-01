Nadia Ferreira’s wedding dress designer also made a dress for JLO

Nadia Ferreira and Marc Anthony married this past weekend. The pair married in Miami, at the Perez Art Museum, in a celebration that was attended by some of the most famous celebrities in the world.

Ferreira looked stunning, in a gown designed by Galia Lahav, which we had an exclusive first look of. Coincidentally, Lahav designed a wedding gown for Jennifer Lopez, Anthony’s ex-wife, for a much different purpose.

While Lahav works with all manner of celebrities, she also works for films, and designed the dress that Lopez wore in “Shotgun Wedding”. In collaboration with costume designer Mitchell Travers, Lahav designed 28 dresses for the film in the span of a month, a process that took exhaustive work. “Everything is handmade,” said Lahav’s head designer Sharon Sever on Lahav’s website. The film is a mix of action and romance, and follows Lopez in her wedding dress for a large section of the film, braving action scene after action scene, getting more and more destroyed as the story develops.

“All these tiny little drapes on each corset, and each strap and each sleeve, everything was made by hand,” said Sever. She also revealed that Lahav had always wanted to design a wedding gown for Lopez, calling her her “dream celebrity” client.

Ferreira’s wedding gown had plenty of stunning details, among them a sweetheart neckline bustier and a long tulle skirt with delicate embroidery. She also wore a matching bolero jacket that took about 122 hours to make. Following the ceremony, Ferreira wore a second dress at the reception.

Ferreira and Anthony’s wedding was one of the most exclusive events of the year. Among their guests were Salma Hayek, Romeo Santos, Maluma, David and Victoria Beckham, Prince Royce,Lele Pons, Lin Manuel Miranda, and more.