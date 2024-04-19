How Nadia Ferreira balances fitness with motherhood on walks with ‘Marquitos’

Nadia Ferreira’s life transformed with the arrival of ‘Marquitos,’ her son with husband Marc Anthony. The model cherishes every moment with her son and sometimes shares these endearing experiences with her followers. Recently, the Paraguayan shared a special walk with her baby, showcasing the perfect way she combines quality time with her little one and her exercise routine.

‘Marquitos’ has become his mother’s inseparable companion.

A few days ago, Nadia Ferreira excitedly shared on her Instagram stories that a special stroller for her son had arrived. Unable to resist, she immediately began assembling it. Once ready, the delighted mom eagerly took it out for its first spin.

This stroller can be towed directly by an adult or, as Nadia did, attached to a bicycle. The model enjoyed a walk with her mother, Ludy Ferreira, and seized the opportunity to try out her baby’s new vehicle for the first time.

Nadia enjoyed a nice walk with her mother and ‘Marquitos’.

“Out for a stroll with my ‘gordo’ and grandma @ludytferreira,” Marc Anthony’s wife captioned a photo of their enjoyable outing in Miami. Later, Nadia shared a video from her mother’s account, showing her pedaling peacefully down a quiet, tree-lined street.

While Nadia was spotted in a pink sports outfit, ‘Marquitos’ was out of the frame, with only the stroller visible behind her as the shots were taken from behind. Following this enjoyable stroll with her mother and son, the Paraguayan model traveled to London, as revealed in her latest Instagram posts.

La esperada presentación de Marquitos

After Nadia and Marc announced the birth of their son in June last year, fans were eager to see the baby. However, the couple remained private, sharing only photos and videos that partially showed the child for several months. Many speculated that, like many celebrities, the singer and his wife would choose not to publicly reveal their child’s face to protect his privacy.

However, on March 12, the delighted parents surprised everyone by sharing the first full portrait of their son to celebrate his 9-month milestone, revealing his face for the first time. The response was immediate; fans were thrilled to finally see the baby, quickly noting his striking resemblance to his beautiful mother, particularly his charming blue eyes. “Happy 9 months my everything 🤍 mommy and daddy love you!” the couple wrote in a heartfelt joint post.