Nadia Ferreira takes baby Marquitos to his first party

Nadia Ferreira and Marc Anthony are enjoying this new stage of their lives after welcoming their first child Marquitos, who has become a star. The arrival of their baby has been filled with many firsts and more to come. One of which happened this weekend when the former beauty queen and her son attended a very fun children’s party. Taking to her Instagram stories, Nadia shared a series of images and videos showing glimpses of their time, “His first party,” Nadia wrote.



©@nadiaferreira



Nadia and her son went to their first party together

Nadia is no stranger to parties, but this was Marquitos first one, and they were celebrating a little girl named Aurora. This will surely be the beginning of a promising social life for Marquitos.







It was a fancy event, with flowers, delicious snacks, balloons, and big cakes. “My chubby and I had a date today. Princess Aurora’s birthday!”, she wrote at the celebration.

©@nadiaferreira



Baby Mark enjoyed his first rager



As part of the activities arranged at the party for all the guests, there was a station where they had the opportunity to design a teddy bear. The model took advantage of the special occasion and created their own teddy bear. “We designed our teddy bear,” Nadia recounted in a video where you can see the moment they chose the outfit they dressed the stuffed animal in.

What Nadia has learned from motherhood

In an interview with Marie Claire, Nadia opened up about what motherhood has meant to her, as well as everything she has learned through this stage of her life. “Despite receiving a lot of advice from my mother, friends who are already mothers, you will always have fear,” she shared.

“But I learned that you have to enjoy every second because these are moments that do not come back, and every day is a learning day. Nobody is born knowing everything, and each experience is different and unique. The main challenge is to find a balance to give the necessary time to your baby, yourself, and your family,” she expressed.