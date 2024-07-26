Pet of the week: Meet Ivanka Trump's adorable dog Winter

Ivanka Trump is celebrating the birthday of one of her most important family members. The former first daughter took to social media to show love for the adorable pup, who was introduced to the family back in July 2019, as a birthday gift to her daughter Arabella.

Ivanka and her husband Jared Kushner decided to welcome Winter into their lives 5 years ago. Now Ivanka is taking to social media to celebrate, "Happy birthday sweet Winter!" Ivanka wrote on Instagram, sharing a pic of the pup, who is a "Pomsky;" a cross between a Siberian Husky and a Pomeranian."

© IvankaTrump/Instagram

"Meet Winter, Arabella's birthday dream come true and the newest member of the Kushner family!" she wrote at the time. Ivanka is known to be a dog lover, as she previously had two pets, Tyler, and Tiger, who was her mom's Yorkshire terrier.

© Instagram

Ivanka has been spotted walking the dog around Miami, going on runs with her, and sharing sweet moments with Winter. She has also been photographed taking the pup in multiple outings with her kids, playing with her, and spending quality time outside.

© IvankaTrump/Instagram

Winter is the only pup of the celebrity family, and it seems he is always with them, as Ivanka constantly shares photos of her on social media. Meanwhile, her dad Donald Trump doesn't seem to share her passion for pups, as he was the only president since James Polk to not have a presidential pet.