Pedro Pascal goes on date night with Russell Tovey: "Your dads"

Pedro Pascal and Russell Tovey are known to be longtime friends. The 'Looking' actor and the star of the upcoming Marvel movie 'Fantastic Four' spent some quality time together on Friday, enjoying the Pet Shop Boys concert in London.

The pair went out on a date night and documented their time together with a sweet embrace. Russell took to social media to share a photo with Pedro, wearing casual looks and smiling for the camera. "Date night with this one," the actor wrote on Instagram Stories.

He also shared the photo on his feed with the caption; "Your dads." Fans of the two stars immediately took to social media to comment on their reunion. "Ok I’m done lol first Madonna now Pedro," one person wrote, after the actor had been seen hanging out with the singer.

"I can't handle this," one person wrote, while someone else commented, "Be still my beating heart." Pedro's outing with Russell happened as he was in town to start production for 'The Fantastic Four.' The actor recently shared a photo with the cast, making fans of the franchise excited for what's to come.

Directed by Matt Shakman, the cast of the movie includes Vanessa Kirby as Sue Storm, Joseph Quinn as Johnny Storm, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach as Ben Grimm. Other actors attached to the project are Ralph Ineson, Paul Walter Hauser, Natasha Lyonne, and Julia Garner.

"Yesss!!! You are so fantastic!! This looks like a blast!" one fan commented, while someone else wrote, "bro he is a dad in every universe," adding, "There should be a sitcom named “Everyone loves Pedro."