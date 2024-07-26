Gisele Bundchen poses in bikini after romantic rumors between Tom Brady and model Brooks Nadir

Gisele Bundchen is living her best life with her kids in Brazil. The supermodel has documented her recent moments with her closest friends and family members, spending quality time with her two kids by the beach and making the most out of her tropical getaway.

The supermodel shared a series of photos on social media, including one where she can be seen posing in a black bikini and enjoying the warm weather. Her latest Instagram post comes after news of romantic rumors between her ex-husband, Tom Brady, and Sports Illustrated model, Brooks Nader.

Brady was romantically linked to model Irina Shayk, as they were seen together in 2023, but it seems things fizzled out, and the pair ended things.

The model is newly single, as she recently divorced her former husband, Billy Haire, following 4 years of marriage. After her divorce, she dated Prince Constantine Alexios of Greece and Denmark, and the pair were spotted sharing a romantic moment at Olivia Culpo's wedding.

© Romain Maurice Brooks Nader attends the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Show during Miami Swim Week 2024

Meanwhile, Gisele has been rumored to be dating her longtime friend Joaquim Valente. The pair have been spotted spending time together, including in Miami, as they have a lot in common, including paddle boarding, horseback riding, and outdoor activities.

© GrosbyGroup

Apart from his dating life, Brady made headlines after his Netflix roast, in which his previous marriage was mentioned. A source later told PEOPLE that Gisele was "deeply disappointed by the disrespectful portrayal of her family on Sunday evening’s roast show.” “As always, [Bündchen’s] priority is to support her children affected by the irresponsible content broadcasted," the insider explained.

The athlete said on "The Pivot Podcast” that he would not do it again. “I thought they were so fun. I didn’t like the way it affected my kids" he said. "So it’s the hardest part; the bittersweet aspect of when you do something that you think is one way and all of a sudden you realize ‘I wouldn’t do that again’ because of the way it affected, actually, the people I care about the most in the world."