Sandra Bullock is "grateful for all the love" during her 60th birthday following the death of her partner

Sandra Bullock is celebrating her 60th birthday. The Hollywood star is receiving love and support from her closest friends and family members following the death of her romantic partner Bryan Randall. One year and a half before the tragic news, the actress had announced she needed "to take a pause" from her career to spend quality time with her family, including her two children.

While the star prefers to keep a low profile, a close source to her close friend Jennifer Aniston, revealed to People magazine that she is "doing okay now." "Her friends gave her the support that she needed both during his illness and afterwards," the insider said.

© GettyImages Sandra Bullock and Bryan Randall at 'Oceans 8' World Premiere on June 5, 2018 in New York City.

"She is grateful for all the love," the source added, explaining that "Everyone helped to lift her up after Bryan passed." When it comes to her career in the entertainment industry, the actress did not specify how long her hiatus would be.

© GettyImages During an interview with ET she explained that she needed to be "in the place that makes her the happiest. I just want to be 24/7 with my babies and family. That's where I'm going to be for a while." So while she's not officially retiring, she is defintely taking a break to enjoy her kids.

"I don't know what 'a while' is," she told CBS News after the release of her 2022 movies 'Bullet Train' and 'The Lost City.' "I would just love to clean out the basement," she explained, admitting that she wanted to spend time at home.

© Getty Images

"Before I die, before I leave this planet, I do think that Keanu and I need to do something in front of the camera," Bullock said in May 2024 on the 50 MPH podcast, when talking about the 30th anniversary of her film Speed with the actor. "Are we, you know, in wheelchairs or with walkers? Maybe. Maybe."