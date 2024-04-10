How Jennifer Aniston and Sandra Bullock built a strong friendship

Jennifer Aniston and Sandra Bullock are two of the most famous faces in Hollywood, following a successful career in the film and television industry. And while the pair had already crossed paths in the ‘90s, it was not until recently that they built a strong friendship.

The pair have supported each other during difficult moments, including Jennifer’s divorce from Brad Pitt and Justin Theroux. Jennifer also showed her support for Sandra following the tragic death of her longtime partner Bryan Randall, following a 3-year battle with ALS.

A close source to Us Weekly revealed that the pair had a “great time together” recently at Sarah Paulson’s play ‘Appropriate’ in New York City while being accompanied by a group of friends, as well as Sandra’s 14-year-old son Louis.

“Sandra and Jen were seated next to each other in the theater and were chatting and laughing together during intermission,” an insider said to the publication, adding that the group was invited backstage. “Sandra and Jen were linked at the hip all night,” the onlooker adds. “They were having a great time together,” Us Weekly reported.

©GrosbyGroup



Jennifer Aniston, Sandra Bullock at Sarah Paulson’s play ‘Appropriate’ in New York City

“There is a lot of love and respect between Jen and Sandra,” the source revealed. “They have extremely similar personalities and are both fearless.” The two stars first met after being introduced by their ex Tate Donovan, at a pre Golden Globes party.

“That was the first time I got sick drinking with you,” Sandra said to Jennifer during their conversation with Interview magazine in 2020. “Anyone who has the honor of being in your home and in your life doesn’t want to leave because it’s safe, it’s emotional, it’s joyous,” Sandra said, while Jennifer added, “The conversation around women supporting women is new, but I think we’ve been doing it a long time.”