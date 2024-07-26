Jennifer Garner mentions Ben Affleck divorce in ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’: Elektra is back!

Spoilers ahead! Jennifer Garner is back to reprise one of her fan-favorite characters. The Hollywood star makes a cameo in the long-awaited Marvel movie 'Deadpool & Wolverine,' where she can be seen as Elektra from the 2003 movie 'Daredevil.'

The new movie premiered this Friday, and online users are already commenting on Jennifer's special appearance in the storyline, as she also jokes about her real-life divorce from Ben Affleck, who played Daredevil at the time.

© ©20thCentFox/Courtesy Everett Collection

The former celebrity couple is known to have started their romance off-screen after playing each other's romantic interests in the movie. In 'Deadpool & Wolverine,' the scene shows Elektra helping Ryan Reynolds' character Deadpool, as well as Hugh Jackman's character Wolverine.

Elektra mentions Emma Corrin’s character, Cassandra, and says someone “always dies” when they go against Cassandra and her band of villains, with Daredevil being one of the victims. And while Deadpool offers his condolences, Elektra shrugs and says; “It’s fine.”

© ©20thCentFox/Courtesy Everett Collection

After starting their love story on the set of Daredevil, Jennifer and Ben tied the knot in 2005 and welcomed their three children, 18-year-old Violet, 15-year-old Fin, and 12-year-old Samuel. Their relationship ended in 2015 and they finalized their divorce in 2018.

© ©20thCentFox/Courtesy Everett Collection

The two actors maintain an amicable relationship and are known to be good at co-parenting. Ben is also friends with Jennifer's boyfriend John Miller, and the actress has been close to Ben's wife Jennifer Lopez, with the blended family constantly reuniting for special occasions.

However, Ben and JLo continued to make headlines after rumors about struggles in their marriage started. “He feels like the last two years was just a fever dream, and he’s come to his senses now and understands there is just no way this is going to work," an insider said to Page Six.