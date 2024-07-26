Are Oprah Winfrey and Gayle King in a relationship? Pair addressed long-standing rumor

Oprah Winfrey, 70, and Gayle King, 69, have once again addressed rumors regarding their sexual orientations. The close friends, who have known each other for over five decades, spoke candidly about their relationship in an interview released on Wednesday, July 24. The conversation was part of Melinda French Gates' new YouTube series, "Moments That Make Us."

During the interview, Winfrey reflected on why some people might interpret their close bond as more than platonic. "I think we've shared pretty much everything, and I would have to say, it wasn't even a matter of navigation," Winfrey remarked. She added, "You know, for years, people used to say we were gay, and listen, we were up against that forever. And people still may think it."

© Getty Images (L-R) Oprah Winfrey and Gayle King attend the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 04, 2024, in Los Angeles, California.

King, known for her role as the anchor of "CBS Mornings," humorously chimed in, "I used to say, 'Oprah, you gotta do a show on this because it's hard enough for me to get a date on Saturday night with people thinking we're gay.' Because if we were gay, we'd tell you!"

Winfrey elaborated on why their friendship might be misunderstood, suggesting that many people are not accustomed to seeing such a profound bond between women. "I believe many people think we are gay because they aren't used to seeing women with this kind of truth bond," she said.

© Getty Images Oprah Winfrey and Gayle King attend the Allen & Company Sun Valley Conference on July 11, 2024, in Sun Valley, Idaho. The annual gathering organized by the investment firm Allen & Co brings together the world's most wealthy and powerful figures from the media, finance, technology, and political spheres at the Sun Valley Resort for the exclusive weeklong conference.

The iconic duo's friendship began 50 years ago while working at Baltimore's WJZ-TV. Their bond was cemented when Winfrey let King stay at her home during a major snowstorm, leading to a lifelong friendship. Winfrey emphasized the strength of their connection by saying, "Gayle is happier, not happy, but happier for me for any kind of success or victory or challenge I get through than I am for myself."

This is not the first time Winfrey and King have addressed the rumors. In 2006, Winfrey tackled the speculation head-on in her magazine, O. She wrote, "I understand why people think we're gay. There isn't a definition in our culture for this kind of bond between women. So I get why people have to label it – how can you be this close without it being sexual?"

© Getty Images (L-R) Oprah Winfrey and Gayle King attend the "Sidney" Premiere during the 2022 Toronto International Film Festival at Roy Thomson Hall on September 10, 2022, in Toronto, Ontario.

Winfrey further explained the unique nature of their friendship, describing it as a rare and intimate connection characterized by love, respect, and admiration. "How else can you explain a level of intimacy where someone always loves you, always respects you, admires you?" she wrote.

The enduring friendship between Winfrey and King continues to prove the power of deep connections that can exist between friends. Despite the persistent rumors, their bond remains a source of inspiration and admiration for many.

