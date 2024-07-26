Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Jennifer Lopez is all smiles in NYC wearing white crop top and wedge platforms
Jennifer Lopez is all smiles in NYC wearing white crop top and wedge platforms

JLo appeared unbothered amid divorce rumors with her husband Ben Affleck.

Daniel Neira
Daniel Neira - Los Angeles
Senior WriterLos Angeles
JULY 26, 2024

Jennifer Lopez has been making the most out of Leo season. The Hollywood star has been enjoying her birthday month, traveling around, spending time with her inner circle, and making money moves in New York City. 

Most recently, JLo was spotted walking around the city, wearing a stylish ensemble following her birthday celebration, and appearing unbothered amid the divorce rumors with her husband Ben Affleck.

© Grosby Group

The actress was all smiles walking around New York City, wearing a casual yet sophisticated ensemble, which included loose-fitting high-waisted blue jeans, an oversized white blazer with slit sleeves, and a white crop top underneath.

© Grosby Group

JLo completed the look with a black Hermès handbag, wedge platforms, gold sunglasses, and her stunning diamond ring, seemingly shutting down rumors of struggles in her marriage with Ben.

© Grosby Group

The star styled her hair in a slicked-back bun and rocked a glamorous makeup look, including a pink lip. She was accompanied by her entourage and seemed in good spirits, waving at her fans and stopping for photos. 

