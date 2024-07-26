Jennifer Lopez is all smiles in NYC wearing white crop top and wedge platforms

Jennifer Lopez has been making the most out of Leo season. The Hollywood star has been enjoying her birthday month, traveling around, spending time with her inner circle, and making money moves in New York City.

Most recently, JLo was spotted walking around the city, wearing a stylish ensemble following her birthday celebration, and appearing unbothered amid the divorce rumors with her husband Ben Affleck.

© Grosby Group The actress was all smiles walking around New York City, wearing a casual yet sophisticated ensemble, which included loose-fitting high-waisted blue jeans, an oversized white blazer with slit sleeves, and a white crop top underneath.



© Grosby Group JLo completed the look with a black Hermès handbag, wedge platforms, gold sunglasses, and her stunning diamond ring, seemingly shutting down rumors of struggles in her marriage with Ben.