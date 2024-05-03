Marc Anthony’s wife, Nadia Ferreira, celebrates her 25th birthday

Coming up soon are some days of celebration for Nadia Ferreira, Marc Anthony’s wife. On May 10th, the Paraguayan model will be celebrating her 25th birthday. As she awaits her big day, one of her closest friends has organized an early party for her so she can celebrate her first birthday in style.

The disco-themed party featured cake, dancing, and the salsa singer who serenaded his beloved with “My Way” by Frank Sinatra.

“My dear friend Emina organized this spectacular early birthday party for me. We had a lot of fun,” Nadia wrote in one of the posts she shared celebrating her. The event took place in Miami. Emina Cunmulaj, who is married to Sam Nazarian, business partner, and friend of Marc Anthony, invited those closest to the model, including Mrs. Ludy Ferreira, Nadia’s mom, and Carlos Adyan, one of her closest friends.

Model and businesswoman Catalina Maya, beauty expert Dafne Evangelista, photographer Cleimar López, and influencer and singer Lele Pons also gathered to celebrate Nadia.

Nadia’s party was entertained by the Brazilian singer-songwriter Gusttavo Lima, creator of the famous song “Balada Boa.” It was precisely that song that lit up the party, and Marc and Nadia started dancing. The performer of songs like “Ale Ale” showed his best moves and was very happy celebrating his beloved.

In addition, Marc dedicated a serenade to the mother of his youngest son. The couple shares a son named Marquitos. The singer sang, demonstrating his talent and leaving the birthday girl and her guests speechless.

Nadia had a great time at her early birthday party and even shared some photos with her friends, who were excited for her. She celebrated the life of a Paraguayan, and in just a few days, she will turn 25 years old. She will undoubtedly have several celebrations with her family, surrounded by their love.