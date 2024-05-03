Shakira celebrates her friend Donatella Versace on her birthday; sparks rumors of Met Gala appearance

Global superstar Shakira took to Instagram to extend her warmest wishes to fashion icon Donatella Versace on her birthday. Posting throwback photos capturing cherished moments between them, Shakira’s message was simple yet filled with genuine affection: “Remembering you on your special day, Donatella! Baci 😘🎂🍾.”

In the snapshots shared on her Instagram, Shakira reminisced about the times spent with Donatella, reflecting on shared experiences and their enduring camaraderie.

Donatella Versace is the creative force behind the iconic Versace brand. She is celebrated not only for her innovative designs but also for her commitment to artistic expression. She has redefined fashion throughout her career, leaving an indelible mark on the industry with her bold aesthetic and boundary-pushing designs.

Shakira’s heartfelt birthday wishes also sparked the possibility of the singer attending the 2024 Met Gala alongside Versace. Designers and brands bring their muses to fashion’s biggest night each year.

In September 2023, Donatella honored Shakira on social media after the singer took the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards stage to receive the prestigious Video Vanguard Award. The Colombian icon made history by becoming the first South American artist to receive the honor at the VMAs, which also marked her first performance at the event in 17 years.

“What a night for you, Shakira!! Soak in the love. You are looking iconic in Versace! @shakira 💙,” Versace wrote.

2024 Met Gala

Set to take place on Monday, May 6, 2024, at The Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City, this year’s gala will serve as the grand unveiling of the Costume Institute’s latest exhibition, “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion.”

What’s the 2024 Met Gala Theme?

Under the thematic umbrella of “The Garden of Time,” guests are invited to explore the depths of creativity inspired by J.G. Ballard’s evocative short story. This enigmatic theme offers a canvas for attendees to interpret and embody the essence of time, nature, and rejuvenation through their sartorial choices. According to Vogue, viewers can anticipate a tapestry of floral motifs, botanical elements, and avant-garde designs adorning the iconic Met Gala red carpet.