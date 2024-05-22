Serena Williams teases return to tennis with cryptic tweet

Serena Williams has people both giggling and intrigued after a recent tweet. On Tuesday, May 21, the tennis legend shared a cryptic message on X, formerly known as Twitter, hinting at a possible return after announcing her retirement, or in her words “evolvement” away from the sport, in September 2022.



Serena has fans wondering if she’s plannig a comeback

While it’s unclear if Serena was talking about returning to the sport again professionally, the 42-year-old wrote, “I’m ready to hit some balls again.”



I’m ready to hit some balls again — Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) May 21, 2024

The tweet has over 4.9M views 37 thousand likes, and thousands of comments with some laughing at her choice of words, “That didn’t sound right,” “You know what? Same. lemme give him a call right quick,” and “This is a diabolical way to announce your return but I’m here for it,” are among some of the comments on social media.

Aside from the inappropriate quips, others are hopeful it means she will return professionally. “Come back home, Serena. They have failed to occupy the spot you left. Two, three more grand slams,” reads one of the top-liked responses on X. “Make the comeback!! you’re good for a few more grand slams!” said another user.

However, some fans are worried she would not be able to hold up against Polish tennis star Iga Natalia Świątek, currently ranked as the world No. 1.



Serena said goodbye to the sport at the U.S. Open in September 2022, where she won her first major tournament in 1999. She began to cry during her post-game match interview saying, “Thank you, Daddy, I know you’re watching. Thanks, Mom. Thank you, everyone that’s here, that’s been on my side—so many years, literally decades. But it all started with my parents, and they deserve everything.”



She also thanked her sister, Venus Williams, who has yet to retire from the sport. The 43-year-old seven Grand Slam title holder returned to the court for the first time since last year’s US Open in March 2024 at Indian Wells. She was defeated in her first match against Nao Hibino.

Her next match will be in the Atlanta Open Sunday Showdown on July 21, where she will face 2017 U.S. Open champion Sloane Stephen. They will play a three-set singles match, kicking off the Main Draw. Venus has yet to beat Stephens in two career matches between them. The last time they went head to head was at the 2017 U.S. Open semifinal on Stephens’ road to winning the slam.