Piqué presents the most expensive soccer jersey ever produced

Gerard Piqué recently turned heads in Dubai as he was presented with the most expensive football jersey ever produced, valued at 5,000 Euros ($5,440 USD/£4,280 GBP). This luxurious shirt, adorned with 30,000 Swarovski stones, is a limited edition creation by BALR. and FIVE.

The Kings League president expressed his excitement about the collaboration, stating, “Soccer is entertainment, and most of all, it’s a lifestyle. It’s one of the things we aim to accomplish with the Kings League, and it is interesting to see how BALR. and FIVE are willing to explore the same with fashion.”

The crystal-adorned football shirt is part of the FIVE MODE collection, a capsule range of menswear and womenswear designed to attract fashionable soccer fans. Only 11 of these jerseys have been made, marking a significant moment in the intersection of fashion and sport.

Piqué’s expensive soccer jersey comes after his ex, Shakira, announced at the 2024 TelevisaUnivision upfront that her collaborative single, “Puntería,” originally released with Cardi B as part of Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran, will be the anthem of the Copa América 2024.

“It is a good pop song for the summer, which includes the incredible Cardi B, and it is an honor that it is the soundtrack of this massive cultural event,” said Shakira.

Shakira was connected to soccer long before she had a relationship with Piqué. The Colombian is not only part of the history of the Copa CONMEBOL Libertadores sports event, but she has been the official singer of the World Cup in South Africa in 2010 and Brazil in 2014. In fact, “Waka Waka” might be her most memorable song yet.

In football, she also scored a touchdown when she performed at the 2020 Super Bowl halftime show. Sharing the stage with Jennifer Lopez, the presentation is one of YouTube’s most-watched halftime shows.