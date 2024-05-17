Rafa Marquez’s Netflix documentary explores the Mexican soccer player’s celebrated career

A new Netflix documentary explores the career of one of the greatest soccer legends of all time. Rafa Marquez, a Mexican player known for his reliability and commitment on the pitch, explores his career through the camera, alongside testimonies from his co-workers, friends and family.

©GettyImages



Rafa Marquez at the 2018 Fifa World Cup

Titled, “Rafa Marquez: El Capitan,” the film is one of Netflix’s recent endeavors into exploring the life and legacy of groundbreaking athletes. “This documentary covers his childhood in his native Zamora, Michoacán, his pain in leaving home for the first time in search of his dream, and the glory of playing in the best Barcelona in history,” reads the film’s official synopsis.

“It also explores the death of his father, his mentor and role model, the battle to clear his name in court, and that fateful penalty shot against Holland in the 2014 World Cup. Rafa Márquez: El Capitán, reconstructs for the first time the life of this great Mexican icon.”

When will the documentary be available?

The film’s trailer was released earlier this week, showing some of the soccer legends that were involved in its making, including interviews with Carles Puyol, Xavi Hernandez, and more.

“Rafa Marquez: El Capitan” was directed by Carlos Armella, and written by Leon Krauze. It will be available to stream on Netflix this June 6th.