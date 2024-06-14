Paris Hilton and Nicole Richie reunite for ‘Simple Life’ reboot

Paris Hilton and Nicole Richie are still best friends. As such, they’re relaunching their cult Millennial hit, “The Simple Life,” which followed the two as they tried their best to complete various low paying jobs.

Hilton revealed that the two were working on a new reality TV series. “I’m so excited to be doing this with Nicole on Peacock,” she said to E! News. “Nicole has been my best friend since we’re 2 years old, every memory that I have is with her.”

While details of the new series have yet to be revealed, it appears to be an extension to “The Simple Life.”

“Simple Life is such a special show,” continued Hilton. “And this is just going to be so iconic and I can’t wait for fans to see.”

“The Simple Life” reboot was first teased via Peacock on social media, showing a 90’s style TV set where the voices of Hilton and Richie can be heard humming and giggling together. “New era. Same besties,” reads the caption.

Hilton and Richie’s love for the show

While “The Simple Life” was rumored to have concluded over an argument between Hilton and Richie, it appears like the two women look back on their time on the series fondly. Over the past years, the two have shared posts celebrating their time on the series, and emphasizing on the fun they had together. “Happy 20th anniversary to show that started it all, The Simple Life!” Paris in a post on Instagram shared in December. “Filming this series with @NicoleRichie was one of the most special, hilarious and iconic times in my life. I’m so lucky to have these amazing memories!!”

Richie also shared a post, making reference to their iconic humming. “20 years ago, not only did we become television stars—we became song writers.”