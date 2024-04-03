Nicole Richie’s kids, Harlow and Sparrow, make their red carpet debut

Nicole Richie and Joel Madden’s kids, Harlow and Sparrow, look just like their parents. The teens made their red carpet debut alongside their parents to support Richie’s new movie, “Don’t Tell Mom the Babysitter Is Dead.”

©GettyImages



Nicole Richie and her family

Richie was supported by her family, including her husband Madden, her father Lionel, his girlfriend Lisa Parigi, her mother Brenda Harvey-Richie, and her children Harlow, 16, and Sparrow, 14. The family wore all black outfits, with Harlow wearing a tight black top and some leather pants, looking remarkably like her mother. Sparrow wore a polo shirt and some jeans, sporting his hair a little long and curly.

Richie wore a black mini dress that she accesorized with some golden details. She rounded out the look by styling her hair back and adding some dark eye makeup. Madden wore a black t-shirt and pants, with a jacket layered on top. He also wore a Painted Flowers hat, the apparel brand he and his brother launched.

©GettyImages



Joel Madden and Nicole Richie

Richie and Madden’s relationship

Richie and Madden have been together for years. The couple married in 2010, having their children in 2008 and 2009. Despite their long relationship, the two have always been careful to raise their kids away from the spotlight, rarely sharing them on social media.