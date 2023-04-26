Lionel Richie says his performance at the coronation concert is a ‘royal secret’

Lionel Richie is sworn to royal secrecy! The Grammy winner kept mum on his upcoming performance at King Charles III’s coronation concert during a new interview with Extra.

“I must tell you I can’t say a word. It’s a royal secret. And I must keep it as quiet as much as possible,” Lionel said. “They told me, ‘Don’t reveal.’ But I would tell everybody if I [could].”

©Getty Images



Lionel Richie will be performing at the coronation concert on May 7

The “All Night Long (All Night)” singer added, “I’m trying my best to contain myself, but it’s going to be, it’s going to be one in a million times in history to be a part of something like this.”

Lionel will be hitting the stage on the grounds of Windsor Castle the day after the coronation service. “I’m walking in history,” the American Idol judge told Extra. “This is a moment that [King Charles] gets to shine. I’m very happy for him and the Queen and so at this particular point right now, I’m just going to be a spectator and a friend.”

In 2019, Lionel became the First Global Ambassador and First Chairman of the Global Ambassador Group for The Prince’s Trust, which was founded by Charles in 2015.

In addition to Lionel, the lineup for the King’s coronation concert also includes Katy Perry and Andrea Bocelli. When the first performers were announced by the BBC in April, Lionel said in a statement: “To share the stage with the other performers at The Coronation Concert is a once-in-a-lifetime event and it will be an honor and a celebration.”

Buckingham Palace has said that the concert on May 7 will “bring global music icons and contemporary stars together in celebration of the historic occasion.”