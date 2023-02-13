Is this Grammy winner going to perform at King Charles’ coronation concert?

One of the performers for King Charles III’s coronation concert has reportedly been revealed! According to The Sun, Lionel Richie is set to perform at the special event on May 7. In 2019, the Grammy Award-winning artist became the First Global Ambassador and First Chairman of the Global Ambassador Group for The Prince’s Trust, which was founded by Charles in 2015.

“The King respects all of his ambassadors and particularly appreciates Lionel’s unwavering support for his Prince’s Trust,” a source told The Sun.

Lionel Richie will reportedly perform at the coronation concert

The source added, “Lionel Richie is a great first addition to the concert which is fast looking like it is going to be the hottest ticket of the summer.”

Buckingham Palace has previously revealed that the concert will “bring global music icons and contemporary stars together.” The concert is taking place on the grounds of Windsor Castle the day after the coronation service at Westminster Abbey.

While Lionel will reportedly be performing at the concert, another star was recently reported to be on the “VIP guest list for the Coronation.” A source told The Sun that Tom Cruise has been invited to the coronation and “has told film bosses to shut down the production on Mission: Impossible over the Coronation weekend to make sure he can attend.”

“It shocked some people on the film, as Tom is so dedicated to his craft and would never ­normally deviate from his intense production schedules,” the source said. “But something as important — and grand — as King Charles’s Coronation is something he would not want to miss out on. It is a huge thing for Tom to be invited and he is honoured.”