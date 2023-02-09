Tom Cruise invited to big royal event this year: Report

It sounds like Tom Cruise is on a mission to attend King Charles III’s coronation! The Sun reported on Feb. 7 that the Hollywood star has been invited to the monarch’s upcoming coronation. The actor is said to be halting filming on his latest Mission: Impossible movie in order to attend the royal event on May 6.

“Tom has been invited to King Charles’ Coronation and there is no way he would have ever turned it down,” a source told The Sun. “It is a hugely prestigious event and Tom is a real royalist — plus he is now close with Prince William and Kate. Tom has told film bosses to shut down the production on Mission: Impossible over the Coronation weekend to make sure he can attend.”

©Getty Images



Tom Cruise has reportedly been invited to King Charles III’s coronation

“It shocked some people on the film, as Tom is so dedicated to his craft and would never ­normally deviate from his intense production schedules,” the source added. “But something as important — and grand — as King Charles’s Coronation is something he would not want to miss out on. It is a huge thing for Tom to be invited and he is honoured.”

Tom is no stranger to the British royal family. Last May, the Prince and Princess of Wales joined Tom at the UK premiere of Top Gun: Maverick, where the Jerry Maguire star gave the royal mom of three a helping hand on the red carpet. Earlier that year, it was reported that Tom had arranged a private screening of the film for Prince William and Catherine.

The War of the Worlds actor also appeared in a Platinum Jubilee celebration for Queen Elizabeth, and reportedly enjoyed tea with Charles’ mother at Windsor Castle last year. A source previously told The Sunday Times: “She loved seeing him and they really hit it off, so much so that she invited him back for lunch. He was even allowed to fly in by helicopter.”

Tom has spoken about his admiration for Queen Elizabeth. “She’s just a woman that I greatly admire,” he admitted to Phillip Schofield and Julie Etchingham ahead of A Gallop Through History. “I think she’s someone who has tremendous dignity and I admire her devotion. What she’s accomplished has been historic.”